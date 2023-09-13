683,624 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 683,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.12. 2,106,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

