Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $186,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.18. 661,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

