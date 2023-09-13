Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $416.78. 782,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

