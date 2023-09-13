Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,453,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.43. 1,092,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,919. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

