Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,141,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 5,766,783 shares.The stock last traded at $76.42 and had previously closed at $76.00.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

