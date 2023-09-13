ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $179,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. 2,579,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

