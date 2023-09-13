Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. 488,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.