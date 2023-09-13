Warther Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $160.22. 1,231,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

