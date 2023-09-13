Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.31. 713,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,480. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

