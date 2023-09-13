Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.74. 53,222,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,769,719. The stock has a market cap of $865.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

