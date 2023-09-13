Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.18. 453,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,230. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

