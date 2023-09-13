NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $451.12 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

