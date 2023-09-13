Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. 411,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,723. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

