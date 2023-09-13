Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 96,429 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4,912.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $556.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.26.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

