The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 1,246,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

