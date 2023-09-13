Prostatis Group LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

