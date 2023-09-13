Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $68.52 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,033,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,518,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 730,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

