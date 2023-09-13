Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

