Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,710 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Realty Income worth $168,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 1,170,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 228.36%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.