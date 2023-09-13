Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 265 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.26 on Wednesday, reaching $193.47. 1,817,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,894. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.