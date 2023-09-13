Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.66 and its 200 day moving average is $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

