Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,493 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

