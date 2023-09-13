Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 3,237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,699,000 after buying an additional 393,671 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 791,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,758. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

