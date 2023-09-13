Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

