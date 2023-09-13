Warther Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $3,677,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,095.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,891. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

