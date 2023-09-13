Putnam Investments LLC Buys 63,394 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Abbott Laboratories worth $434,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

