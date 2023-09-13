Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576,790 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Meta Platforms worth $1,431,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $302.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on META. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.