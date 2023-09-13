Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,389,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,283,496 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,609,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average is $362.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

