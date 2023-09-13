Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,096 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of PepsiCo worth $1,100,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

