Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.63.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

