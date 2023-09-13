Prostatis Group LLC Sells 113,185 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,185 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

