AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $164.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

