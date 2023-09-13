Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,560 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,966,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

