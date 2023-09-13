SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $288,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.