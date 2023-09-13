SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,591 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

