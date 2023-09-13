Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

