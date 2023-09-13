Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 996,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,146. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

