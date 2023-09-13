Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

