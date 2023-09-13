American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $45,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 399,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,617. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.