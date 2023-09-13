Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.63. 178,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.12. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $6,606,140 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

