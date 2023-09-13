Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. 1,600,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

