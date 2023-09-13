NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $68.14. 1,786,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,431. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $89.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.