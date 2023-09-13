Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.19. The stock had a trading volume of 499,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

