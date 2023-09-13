Old North State Trust LLC Has $521,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,289.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.45. 777,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

