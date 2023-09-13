Toroso Investments LLC Sells 9,535 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 3,563,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,588,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

