Old North State Trust LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $146.42. 361,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,473. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

