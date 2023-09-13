Toroso Investments LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 146,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,040. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

