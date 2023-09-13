Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.55. The company had a trading volume of 207,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

