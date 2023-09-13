ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 344,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,951. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.