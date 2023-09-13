Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,487,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,629,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

